Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 101 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,129,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

S&P Global stock opened at $447.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.42. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

