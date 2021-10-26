Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $56,000 in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCH. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 32.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ FNCH opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Finch Therapeutics Group Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

