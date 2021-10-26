Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEAC. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,135,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,834,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,572,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,365,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEAC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.