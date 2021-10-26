Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,500 Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $3,403,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBT opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

