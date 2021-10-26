Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $246,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $252,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $466.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.07. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,240 shares of company stock worth $30,098,234. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

