Andra AP fonden Has $8.21 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.30. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

