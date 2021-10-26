Andra AP fonden Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after acquiring an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,937 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,457,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,713,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital upped their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $282.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.09 and a 200-day moving average of $245.43. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.62 and a 12 month high of $284.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,567.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

