Andra AP fonden Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $3,787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 387,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $8,737,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,132 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

