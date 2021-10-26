Andra AP fonden Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 84.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 522,529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 165,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PACCAR by 10.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,247,000 after acquiring an additional 138,259 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

