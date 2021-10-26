Andra AP fonden Sells 54,700 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corning by 249.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after buying an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Corning by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after buying an additional 1,595,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

