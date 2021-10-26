Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Holdings Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,379 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Angi worth $25,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Angi by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Angi by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Angi by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Angi Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

