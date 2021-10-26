Ann Lewnes Sells 582 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ann Lewnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $642.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,781. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $306.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 60,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 72,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 36,074 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 16.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

