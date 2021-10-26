APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of APA by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of APA by 259.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in APA by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in APA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

