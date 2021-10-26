APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033,799 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 0.12% of APi Group worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 82.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 229,604 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in APi Group by 128.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in APi Group by 413.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 216,346 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in APi Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

APG traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. 29,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.07.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

