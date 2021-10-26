Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.