AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities research analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to post $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year sales of $8.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $8.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $39.09 million, with estimates ranging from $38.28 million to $39.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AppHarvest.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on APPH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,173,000 after acquiring an additional 935,715 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,668,000 after buying an additional 360,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after buying an additional 2,121,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

APPH traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. 1,526,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,960. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppHarvest (APPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.