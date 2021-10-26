Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 16.6% during the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 115,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.61. 649,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,451,516. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average is $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

