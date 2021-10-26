Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee Sells 1,524 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,524 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $52,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

