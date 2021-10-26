Apron Network Price Hits $0.0595 on Top Exchanges (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Apron Network has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $428,062.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00050951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00212635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00103081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

