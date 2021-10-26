ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.44 ($46.41).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

