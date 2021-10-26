Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCH stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.53% of Arch Resources worth $56,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCH. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

