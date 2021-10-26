Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

