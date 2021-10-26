Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

ASC stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 471.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,307,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,746 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 140.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 874,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 510,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $1,886,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 624.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 122,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

