Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $22.75. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ares Capital traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 11528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

