Argo Group International (ARGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Argo Group International to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts expect Argo Group International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $58.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Argo Group International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 1,311.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Argo Group International worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARGO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.85.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

