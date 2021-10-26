Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 471,418 shares.The stock last traded at $405.76 and had previously closed at $386.04.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,414 shares of company stock valued at $98,582,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,171,000 after buying an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 81.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,147,000 after buying an additional 257,903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $68,699,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.