Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

Shares of AWI opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

