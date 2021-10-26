Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $101.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

