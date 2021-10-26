Arosa Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Arosa Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Solar worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

CSIQ stock opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

