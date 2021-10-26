Arosa Capital Management LP Makes New $4.35 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $202.05 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.70.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.