Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.89.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.95 and a 52 week high of $165.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.