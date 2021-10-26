Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4852 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

