Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,314,000 after buying an additional 83,875 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

