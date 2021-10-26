Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) PT Raised to $48.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

APAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 77,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 105,334 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 790,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.