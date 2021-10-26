Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce sales of $2.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $9.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.25.

NYSE:ABG traded down $14.66 on Tuesday, reaching $208.80. The stock had a trading volume of 310,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,839. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $1,975,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $989,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

