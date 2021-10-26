ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ASGN in a report released on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASGN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

ASGN stock opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in ASGN during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

