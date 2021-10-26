Asset Planning Corporation Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,835,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,850,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.83. 37,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $143.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

