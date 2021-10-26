Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,359,971 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 545.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359,971 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 29.80% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $84,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 121,704 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 207,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 67,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41.

