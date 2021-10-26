Assetmark Inc. Acquires 19,893 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,186,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.20% of The Progressive worth $116,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 7.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 10.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 29.5% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

PGR stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

