Assetmark Inc. Buys 590,449 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2,952,245.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,449 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $93,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $114.76 and a 52 week high of $165.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

