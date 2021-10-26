Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,875,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $278,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

