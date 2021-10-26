Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2,154.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935,182 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $156,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

