Atco Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Atco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter.
Atco (TSE:ACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$970.00 million for the quarter.
