Atco Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Atco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter.

Get Atco alerts:

Atco (TSE:ACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$970.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.