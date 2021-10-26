Athene (NYSE:ATH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.02

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.02 and last traded at $89.88, with a volume of 2499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $154,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

