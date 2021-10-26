Athene (NYSE:ATH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.02

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.02 and last traded at $89.88, with a volume of 2499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.11.
Several analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $154,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Athene (NYSE:ATH)
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
