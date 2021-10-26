Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) & Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Financial Comparison

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Athersys alerts:

22.0% of Athersys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Athersys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Athersys has a beta of -1.71, indicating that its stock price is 271% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evoke Pharma has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Athersys and Evoke Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Athersys presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.50%. Given Athersys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Athersys is more favorable than Evoke Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Athersys and Evoke Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys N/A -258.36% -136.87% Evoke Pharma N/A -430.28% -70.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athersys and Evoke Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys $1.44 million 193.26 -$78.76 million ($0.42) -2.93 Evoke Pharma $20,000.00 2,027.44 -$13.15 million N/A N/A

Evoke Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Athersys.

Summary

Athersys beats Evoke Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas. The company was founded by John J. Harrington and Gil van Bokkelen on October 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Matthew J. D’Onofrio, Cam L. Garner, Scott L. Glenn, and David A. Gonyer in January 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.