Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.10

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $3.95. Atlantic American shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 33,998 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.20.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $51.46 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic American by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic American by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic American by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic American by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

