Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $530.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.55. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

