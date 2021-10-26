Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target Cut to SEK 530 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 540 to SEK 530 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

