Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $505.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $340.71.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $429.01 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $431.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.22, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.