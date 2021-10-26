ATN International (ATNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect ATN International to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.27 million. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATNI stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $722.61 million, a PE ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -188.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

